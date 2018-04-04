Manny Pacquiao will face WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on his return to the ring in July.

Pacquiao to fight Mattysse for WBA welterweight title

The Filipino boxer will go toe-to-toe with Matthysse on July 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya announced on Monday.

"Signed, sealed and delivered," he posted on Twitter. "Proud to officially announce that WBA welterweight world champion Lucas Matthysse will put his title on the line against Manny Pacquiao."

Meanwhile, Pacquiao also tweeted about the fight: "It's on! Can't wait to challenge Lucas Matthysse for another world title."

The bout will be Pacquiao's first without long-time trainer Freddie Roach, who was replaced by the boxer's lifelong friend and the career-long assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez.

"That's Manny's decision. Manny has told me Buboy will be handling the training on this fight," Pacquiao adviser Michael Koncz told ESPN.

"What's important to Manny is that he has one voice to listen to in the corner that he trusts, and I guess that's Buboy for this fight."

Pacquiao – who has 59 wins from 68 fights - is 2-2 in his last four bouts and has not fought since unanimously losing his WBO welterweight title to Australia native Jeff Horn last July.

Matthysse won the vacant WBA strap with an eighth-round knockout of Thailand native Tewa Kiram in January.