Virgil van Dijk believes Mohamed Salah has the attributes to beat any defence in world football, including Manchester City's.

Van Dijk: Salah can score against anyone, including Man City!

The Reds will face the Premier League champions-elect in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday at Anfield.

Salah scored the fourth goal as the Reds beat City 4-3 in a thrilling domestic encounter in January, though he drew a blank in September as City won 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Van Dijk, who was still playing for Southampton when Klopp's men were humiliated in Manchester, insists Salah has the ability to score against anyone, having netted a total of 37 goals in 41 games this season.

“That’s what everyone knows. That’s how we feel as well," Van Dijk told reporters, per Reuters , when asked if Salah could score against City.

“He’s that kind of player that you just need to be on your best. When he is 100 percent and in the zone then he can beat anyone.

“There are ways to stop him but I’m not going to tell you because I don’t want our opponents to think about it.”

Salah will face off against Kevin De Bruyne in the European tie, with the Belgium international viewed as the only rival to Salah for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Van Dijk insists Liverpool will do everything they can to ensure Salah wins the individual award, though the Dutchman cannot vote for his own team-mate.

MORE:

Liverpool have wonderful opportunity to shock Man City - James

| 'Show some balls!' - Klopp reveals inspiration from James Bond, Robin Hood & Rocky Balboa

| I can't be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

| 'Salah wouldn't get into the Real Madrid or Barcelona team!'



“I think everyone in the dressing room are just normal guys. Nobody feels better than each other, everybody is working hard for each other to get the win,” he said.

“That’s a very good thing to have in a team. Everyone knows our team spirit and without all of us Mo wouldn’t have scored his goals. Everyone needs to be giving 100 per cent and I think we do that.”