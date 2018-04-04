Sevilla and Bayern Munich lock horns in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday as both sides seek to establish dominance ahead of next week's second leg.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

While they were in the quarter-finals of the old European Cup, it is the first time the Rojiblancos have reached this stage of the modern Champions League and they will be keen to continue writing history.

Vincenzo Montella's side booked their place in the last eight of the competition by overcoming Manchester United against the odds and they come into the game brimming with confidence having nearly ended Barcelona's unbeaten run in La Liga.

Bayern, meanwhile, are no strangers to the latter stages of the competition and they will be eager to keep their hopes of claiming a sixth title alive by seeing off the Spaniards.

Game Sevilla vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, April 3 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US),the game can be watched live on television on ESPN Deportes and it can be streamed live online using WatchESPN or Fox Soccer Match Pass.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes WatchESPN / Fox Soccer Match Pass

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 3 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Sevilla players Goalkeepers Rico, Soria, Soriano, Perez Defenders Corchia, Kjaer, Lenglet, Carrico, Escudero, Pareja, Mercado, Carmona, Amo, Arana Midfielders Correa, Geis, Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Navas, Sarabia, Vazquez, Curro, Pozo, Brice, Mesa Forwards Ben Yedder, Muriel, Nolito, Fernandez, Sandro

Midfielder Ever Banega is suspended so will miss the game, while Jesus Navas is a concern as he recovers from injury.

Potential Sevilla starting XI: Rico; Kjaer, Mercado, Escudero, Lenglet; N'Zonzi, Pizarro, Correa, Vazquez; Muriel, Ben Yedder.

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Neuer, Starke, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Sule, Hummels, Martinez, Rafinha, Bernat, Mai, Boateng, Rudy, Gotze, Alaba, Awoudja Midfielders Thiago, Ribery, Robben, James, Shabani, Vidal, Tolisso, Dorsch, Kimmich, Tillmann, Benko Forwards Wagner, Lewandowski, Muller, Wriedt, Coman, Wintzheimer, Pantovic

Manuel Neuer has resumed training but it remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper will be fit enough to feature. Kingsley Coman is also a concern as he recovers from injury.

Potential Bayern Munich starting XI: Ulreich; Rafinha, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, James, Robben, Ribery, Muller; Lewandowski.

Betting & Match Odds

Visitors Bayern are heavy favourites to win the match at 6/10 according to dabblebet, with Sevilla priced at 17/4. A draw is considered a 3/1 bet.

Match Preview

With three teams involved, Spain are the nation that is best represented in the last eight of the Champions League as Sevilla join behemoths Barcelona and Real Madrid in flying the flag.

Montella's men stunned Jose Mourinho's Man United at Old Trafford to seal their place in the quarter-finals and they have shown tremendous resilience throughout their involvement in the competition this season.

Bayern midfielder Javi Martinez has even warned that the Rojiblancos are as good as Barca and Madrid, an assessment that will no doubt raise a few disbelieving eyebrows around Europe.

However, while Martinez's assessment of the Andalusians may be somewhat off the mark, they do possess talents such as Jesus Navas and Joaquin Correa, while striker Wissam Ben Yedder is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the tournament's goal charts. Unfortunately for them though, they will be without the influential Ever Banega for the first leg.

Of course, with world-class stars such as Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben to contend with, Jupp Heynkes' men represent a much more difficult task than Mourinho's Red Devils and Sevilla will have to raise their game if they wish to upset Bayern, but they have shown that they are up for the challenge.