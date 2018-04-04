David Mwantika is “stable and conscious” in Muhimbili National Hospital after suffering a terrible head injury in Azam’s defeat against Mtibwa Sugar in Federation cup on Saturday.

Dr. Mwankemwa: Mwantika is stable and conscious

The central defender was knocked out cold following an aerial collision with opposition forward Kelvin Sabato.

Mwantika was stretchered off the pitch and rushed to Mbagala Zakhem hospital and later moved to Temeke hospital before being transferred to Muhimbili for more tests.

Speaking via Azam FC Official Website, team doctor Mwanandi Mwankemwa has revealed that the defender is stable and conscious and that would stay in hospital for more tests.

“He is stable and conscious but he will undergo further tests before being discharged,” said Dr. Mwankemwa.

Azam were knocked out of the Federation Cup by Mtibwa Sugar on penalties after playing a goalless draw in 90 minutes.