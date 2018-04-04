'Few could match Ben Yedder's Champions League record' - Kerzhakov backs Sevilla striker to slay Bayern

Few strikers in the world would be able to replicate Wissam Ben Yedder's record in the Champions League for Sevilla this season, according to the club's former striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov.

Ben Yedder scored twice against Manchester United in the last 16 to take his tally since the start of this season's group stages to eight goals in seven games - a tally only bettered this term by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, who has 12.

Such form saw the former Toulouse forward earn a first call-up to the France squad in March and he came off the bench to make his debut during the 3-2 defeat to Colombia.

The 27-year-old is now set to lead the line for Vincenzo Montella's side as they face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, with the Bundesliga champions to visit Andalucia on Tuesday.

"He is like a joker for Sevilla in the Champions League. He has scored eight goals in this competition, and it's not for no reason," Kerzhakov, who scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Liga outfit during a two-year spell between 2006-08, told Goal.

"Sevilla have always been known for their ability to find talent that is unknown on the European scene, and Ben Yedder has shown his class.

"Few strikers in the world could score as many goals in a European season as he has."

Sevilla head into their tie with Bayern as massive underdogs, with their inconsistency in La Liga leaving them seventh in the table with just eight matches of the campaign remaining.

Bayern, meanwhile, need just one more win to secure the Bundesliga title and head to Spain off the back of a 6-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

But Kerzhakov - who ended his career in 2017 as Russia's all-time leading goalscorer and now manages his country's under-17 side - is hopeful that his former side can again pull off a surprise having defied the odds to win at Old Trafford in the last round.

"Can they go even further? Well, very few people believed that they would qualify against Manchester United," he added.

"Realistically Bayern are stronger than Manchester United and they are also stronger than Sevilla at the moment. But I believe in Sevilla.

"This is the team that is closest to my heart in Europe. I will support them and I hope they will be lucky."