What can JDT fans expect from Novillo

To help JDT fans to know their new signing, who will join the team once the mid-season transfer window opens. It's going to be big boots for Novillo to fill considering he will be in JDT to replace Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Whatever the problems off the field that Diaz had, he was a real threat on the field. So we spoked to Goal Australia's Chief Editor, Kieran Francis who oversaw Novillo in arguably the best period of his career thus far, at Melbourne City Football Club to get to know a little bit more about Novillo.

What kind of player is Novillo

Great news for Malaysia. Novillo is a terrific player. He is a quick, powerful left winger. Loves to shoot from distance.

How was his record in the A-League?



In 2015-16, he scored 10 goals in 21 matches and was named in the Professional Football Australia team of the year. He was easily one of the best players to play in the league that season.

Anything for the JDT fans to worry about?



However, there has always been questions marks over his temperament - which is one of the reasons why I thought he ended up playing in a low league like the A-League. He was suspended for two matches after being involved in a tunnel brawl after a match in 2016 - this meant he missed Melbourne City's finals campaign.

Any other interesting nuggets?

It's also worth noting that Novillo's best season in Australia occurred during Aaron Mooy's last season with Melbourne City. The two players combined to devastating effect.