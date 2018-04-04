Manchester United's Scott McTominay has the all-round skills to succeed Michael Carrick in midfield for the club, according to team-mate Ander Herrera.

Herrera: McTominay can replace Carrick at United

McTominay, an academy graduate at United, has made 19 appearances under Jose Mourinho this season and will hope to challenge for a regular position once Carrick hangs up his boots in May.

And Herrera, who returned from injury in United's 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday, believes the 21-year-old Scotland international is ready for consistent selection, highlighting his effectiveness both defensively and going forward.

"He's going to be a good player for the club," the Spaniard told United Review. "He's a team player and he can help in any position you put him.

"You saw against Chelsea he was a little more defensive and almost doing the job I did against [Eden] Hazard last season, not exactly the same but similar. He can be more offensive as well and he presses a lot.

"We know we're not going to have Michael Carrick after this season so we need to add more midfielders to the team and I think Scott is really ready to play in the Premier League and help the team.

"As we say in Spanish, he has his ears open to listen and to learn because he wants a long career at this club and he has the qualities to do it."

Herrera also spoke of Carrick's impending departure and how he is honoured to have played alongside the United captain.

"I have no words to describe him," the 28-year-old added. "I feel a little bit embarrassed to talk about him because he is simply a legend.

"He's always very humble and very balanced. He has done everything for the club and not only is he very calm on the pitch, he's also very relaxed off it too.

"I'm so happy to have played with him for four years and I wish him all the best."