In his introductory press conference with his new team, the Broncos, Su'a Cravens made several references to a fresh start. He also made one direct reference to what he called a "false narrative."

'Not a quitter': Su'a Cravens' Broncos career starts with image rehab

"I'm not a quitter," the 22-year-old safety said Monday during his first appearance for Denver since last week's trade. "I'm not a guy that lacks love for the game. (I) definitely don't know where the 'quit in college' came from."

All three labels dogged Cravens last season, which he spent on the reserve/left squad list. Placing him on that list was the best move Washington, the team that had drafted him the year before, had left after Cravens suddenly claimed he was retiring on the eve of the regular season.

Cravens has departed a franchise that, by all accounts, was not convinced he wanted to play, either for them or at all. His reactions left the impression that he was just fine not playing for his now former team, too. That includes a tweet last Wednesday, when word of the deal got out.

Cravens was not that direct this week, though, concentrating on expressing his joy to be back playing football again, and for a team he's sure is excited to have him.

As opposed to the teams Cravens thought had ulterior motives for speculating about trading for him, he said, "When it came to the Broncos, it just felt like, 'Naw, we want him, we want him here, he has a role that he can come in here and play.'

"And that's all I've been looking for, a place where they want me."

Cravens steered clear of the specifics on what his year on the left-squad list was like, hinting about behavioral issues that surprised and confused him. He mentioned numerous visits to renowned specialist Dr. Michael "Micky" Collins from the University of Pittsburgh's Sports Medicine Concussion Program — Collins has had Sidney Crosby and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as patients. Cravens' visits with Collins also addressed concussion-related vision problems.

"(There were) five or six times in a four- or five-month period where I spent a full 24 hours at (Collins') office, working with him until he felt comfortable giving me the green light," said Cravens, who was cleared to resume football activities in December.

Cravens made it clear he was not, as had often been reported, alienated from his Washington teammates, naming five with whom he stayed in regular contact. Several tweeted their congratulations after last week’s trade and defended him from critics, and Cravens added that Josh Norman spoke to him at length after the deal was announced.

"There were never bad ties on that end," Cravens said.

With all of that, though, Washington clearly was motivated to get closure. After picking Cravens in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and seeing him play himself into the team's long-term plans as a rookie when he was healthy, Washington a year later ended up netting a fifth-round pick, a conditional sixth-rounder and earlier picks in this year's fourth and fifth rounds for him.

The Broncos, Cravens said, are getting a player with both a new perspective and the same potential Washington once saw. Sitting out the season and getting well, he said, "wasn't really about what I wanted, it was about what I needed to do. So now that I have a chance to play football and give it my all, it’ll never be taken for granted.

"I wanted a fresh start just because I didn't like the way things happened. It wasn't part of my plan. I never thought that at 22 years old I'd be at the house watching football instead of playing football. So the fact that the Broncos gave me this fresh start, this chance to basically create a new image of myself, I just can't wait, and I'm thankful for the opportunity."