Inter's recent revival under Luciano Spalletti makes Wednesday's Milan derby impossible to call, according to Hernan Crespo.

Crespo excited by Inter revival

After a stunning start to the season that saw the Nerazzurri top Serie A in December, their league campaign stuttered with a run of nine games without a win.

That ended any hope of the Scudetto for Spalletti's side, but three wins in their last four have reignited their Champions League dreams.

And Crespo, who had spells with both Milan clubs between 2002 and 2009, believes Inter's resurgence means their midweek clash could go either way.

"Probably until a month ago everyone would have said [AC] Milan are favourites," Crespo told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Hublot.

"That's not because their players have changed but they have modified something in the way they approach and prepare for a game.

"But have you watched what Inter did [against Sampdoria and Verona]? They woke up."

Crespo added: "In a derby, who's the favourite doesn't really count much. Since [Gennaro] Gattuso arrived, I have to say things look a lot different for AC Milan.

"[But] Inter are alive again and I'm sure we will see a nice match."