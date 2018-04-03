Tim Paine has called on Australian cricket to listen to the criticism of fans as they seek to repair the damage done by the ball-tampering scandal.

Australia must listen to public after ball-tampering fiasco - Paine

Paine - who only made his return to the Test arena in November after a seven-year absence - was thrown into the spotlight in South Africa, taking over the captaincy after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for their roles in the Newlands fiasco.

But Australia have suffered in the absence of three key men, losing the Test series 3-1 after huge defeats in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Paine is not initially concerned by results, though, and instead wants to focus on improving the side's culture, calling on Australia to take note of public opinion.

"We've potentially had our head in the sand a little bit over the last 12 months, [thinking] if we continue to win we can act and behave how we like and the Australian public will be OK with that," he said.

"What we've probably found out in the past month or so is that the Australian public and our fans don't necessarily like the way we go about it.

"It's pretty simple: we have to listen. We have to take it on board and we have to improve our behaviour in the way we play the game.

"I know the guys are certainly taking that on board and it's something that we're excited, again, to go forward and be able to do."