NCAA championship 2018: Villanova redefines greatness in college basketball's modern era

SAN ANTONIO – This is what the best do to you: They break your memory. They make you forget this is supposed to be fun. They make you forget the things you’re supposed to do and coerce you do to the things you’re not. They make you forget you’re good at this sport, too.

NCAA championship 2018: Villanova redefines greatness in college basketball's in modern era

It was all there in just three moments, separated by less than a minute of game time in Villanova’s 79-52 triumph Monday night at the Alamodome, a victory that secured a second NCAA championship in three seasons for coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats.

You could see it early in the second half, when Michigan star center Moe Wagner missed a textbook blockout on a defensive rebound opportunity. That led to an Omari Spellman layup for the Wildcats and a 15-point lead. With that margin still standing, the Wolverines ran a set that got Wagner mismatched against SN Player of the Year Jalen Brunson near the top of the key. Wagner initiated a drive into the open lane that beckoned behind Brunson, but Wagner unnecessarily raised arm to the side and struck the defender near his shoulder.

This was immediately called a personal foul. And when there were words that followed between Wagner and Spellman, the two were issued simultaneous technicals. Villanova could afford it.

“You could see why Villanova was the No. 1 seed,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “They were always in the top five, all year long. When I looked at their scores in the NCAA Tournament, there were not even any close ones. They were just dominating everyone, and after those first 15 minutes, they really were just a better team than us.”

They really were just a better team than everybody in 2017-18, but they quite possibly were more than that. They might have been a genuinely great team, not just a champion. We dismissed that possibility for most of this year. We not only believed the Wildcats fell short of college basketball history’s special teams, but that everyone in this season did.

“I knew we were good, but you don't think, ‘We can win this.’ After the West Virginia game, I knew we had a shot,” Wright said. “You get into the mindset, don't screw this up; you've got a really good team here, really good kids. You've got a shot.”

We had an excuse for not recognizing the Wildcats’ greatness until it almost was too late: Villanova wasn’t Villanova until the end. The team that took Beilein’s breath away, that denied his team a chance at a title, was intact for only part of this season. The Wildcats missed guard Phil Booth for seven games (broken hand.) They were without forward Eric Paschall for two games (concussion). Backup point guard Collin Gillespie missed eight games (broken hand).

They lost only once all season with a full rotation: at Creighton, 89-83, not coincidentally their final defeat of the season. When they fell to Providence in February, Booth was out. When they lost to St. John’s, it was Booth and Paschall. For the Butler loss, they did not have Gillespie available.

I mean, they won the championship and all, but what could this season have been if they’d been healthy all year?

“Honestly, I think that helped us,” Booth told Sporting News. “When I got hurt, Eric got hurt, we had younger guys playing. And those reps and experience – you saw how Collin came in and played defensively. And by the time we all got healthy, we had a way better team. We had Omari playing more minutes than usual. Those injuries kind of helped us out.”

Villanova finished with a 36-4 record, a .900 winning percentage that is better than any other NCAA champion this decade save 2012 Kentucky. Villanova won every NCAA Tournament game by double figures, the first to do that since North Carolina in 2009. They set a record for 3-pointers made in a season, with 464. With six players who shot at least .385 from 3-point range, with five who made at least 55 3-pointers -- including the player who effectively was their center, Spellman -- the Wildcats redefined greatness for the modern era.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” assistant coach Ashley Howard said. “The injuries gave us an opportunity to play Collin Gillespie, to play Dhamir Cosby-Roundree during the season – which gave those guys just enough confidence to be effective during this time of year. It gave Donte DiVincenzo the opportunity to really thrive during the regular season, when Phil Booth went down. Everybody had to step up. So during the season, everybody had the opportunity to play more minutes, to experience a little bit of failure. Guys were sitting out saw that, had the chance to sit back and say, ‘All right, I see what the coaches are talking about.’

“And then when we got the whole team back, right before we headed in the Big East Tournament, we really had the opportunity to hammer away at our defensive habits and principles. I think all of those things – the injuries, the losses – helped us get to this point.”

They may never be recognized with 1996 Kentucky or 1992 Duke or even 2008 Kansas or 2009 Carolina, but the 2018 Villanova Wildcats became champions. They are the best of this season. They looked pretty great Monday night.