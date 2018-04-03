Melbourne Storm have paid tribute to coach Craig Bellamy as he prepares to take charge of his 400th NRL game against Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Storm hail 'infectious' Bellamy as he heads for 400 club

Bellamy will become the seventh member of the NRL's 400 club, and just the second coach to achieve the feat with one side.

And Storm have been building up to his milestone match this week, with a number of players taking to Twitter to attribute their successes to the Melbourne coach.

Club chief executive Dave Donaghy added his gratitude, too, in an article posted on Storm's official website, ranking Bellamy as one of the NRL's greatest bosses.

"On behalf of everyone involved at Melbourne Storm, board, management, staff, players, partners, members and fans, I would like to pass on my utmost congratulations to Craig Bellamy on reaching 400 games as coach of our club," Donaghy said.

"Craig's work ethic is not only unmatched, it is infectious. He inspires everyone within our four walls to work hard and his ability to do that week in and week out over the last 16 years is a testament to his greatness.

"On Saturday, he will join the likes of Tim Sheens, Brian Smith and Warren Ryan in the 400 club – elite company in which he rightly deserves his place.

"Craig's legacy continues to grow year-on-year with every success he strives to take our club towards and he is rightly considered among the greatest to have stepped foot in an NRL coaches box."