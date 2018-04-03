Oh boy. The Houston Astros had a little trouble trying to unveil their World Series banner ahead of Monday’s home opener.

Leaf blower man saves Astros' flawed World Series banner unveiling

The unveiling was hindered by strong winds, but luckily a man with a leaf blower stepped in to help.



Here you go Houston, the 2017 World Series title banner unveiled #Astros pic.twitter.com/PW2UENlr1P

— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) April 2, 2018



Even Justin Verlander couldn't help but laugh at the situation.

Watch the full awkward unveiling:



Astros have just a little trouble unveiling their 2017 World Series banner pic.twitter.com/BxkfX5TBGB

— ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018



Not all heroes wear capes.