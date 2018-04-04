Games athlete involved in assault: police

A senior official from the Mauritius team is under police investigation for an alleged indecent assault on an athlete from the African nation at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games village.

Queensland police confirmed on Wednesday it had received a complaint and was investigating an "assault of an aggravated nature" at the village.

"This is a criminal investigation that is currently under way; we are giving it absolute priority and anticipate being able to resolve the issue in a couple of days," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

"We were aware of this issue yesterday, we had heard something, commenced some investigations, a person's come forward and a complaint's been made overnight."

Mr Gollschewski said while the official was still in Australia ahead of Wednesday night's opening ceremony the allegations were not of a nature to lead police to prevent him from leaving the country.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg refused to confirm reports the official had stepped down from his role in the Mauritius team in the wake of the allegations.

Mr Grevemberg said the allegations, if proven, were unacceptable for the CGF and would adopt a zero-tolerance approach if the allegations were upheld.

"Anytime any investigation is launched into a safeguarding issue it is of grave concern," he said.

"It compromises the integrity of everything we seek to uphold in terms of harm-free environments."

Mauritius team official George Siniska said athletes and officials had to respect Australian law during their time on the Gold Coast.

"We've got the Australian ways that we have to follow," Mr Siniska told news.com.au.