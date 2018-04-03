Storm centre Chambers banned for two weeks

Will Chambers will miss Melbourne Storm's next two NRL fixtures after pleading guilty to a dangerous contact charge.

The 29-year-old centre was charged for a grapple tackle on Cronulla Sharks' Paul Gallen as Storm were beaten 14-4 on Friday.

Chambers has been punished with a two-week ban that will cause him to sit out games against Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights, as well as carrying over 10 disciplinary points for the rest of the season.

Team-mate Dale Finucane did not contest his own dangerous contact charge, leading to a one-match suspension, but he was already out with a fractured thumb.