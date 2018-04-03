Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah "100 per cent" deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award and challenged him to continue his great form until the end of the season.

Klopp: Salah 100 per cent deserves PFA Player of the Year award

The Egyptian forward has found the net 29 times in 31 Premier League appearances for the Reds since arriving on Merseyside in July and is only three away from setting a new division record for goals in a single 38-game season.

Salah faces his main rival for the prestigious PFA accolade, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, on Wednesday as the two teams meet at Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

And Klopp thinks that his star man can cement his status as the frontrunner if he sustains his excellent run of form through to the end of the campaign.

"As his manager, I think Mo would deserve it 100 percent," the German told the club's official website. "I'd say, 'come on, prove it by playing at this level for the rest of the season'.

"But if I said now that Kevin De Bruyne should have no chance, I'd be lying. Both players have played an outstanding season, scoring goals and creating chances – which is what everyone wants to see.

"I am happy that I don't have to make this decision."