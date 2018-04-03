Yasiel Puig uncorks monster throw to complete 14th-inning DP for Dodgers

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Run. On. Yasiel. Puig. At. Your. Own. Risk.

FAGAN: Overreactions to opening weekend

Ketel Marte learned that the hard way Monday night. The Diamondbacks infielder tried to advance from first base on a fly ball near the right-field corner at Chase Field in the 14th inning. Puig wheeled and . . . well, you know what's coming:



An inning later, Arizona rallied for two runs off exhausted reliever Wilmer Font and won 8-7. LA manager Dave Roberts told reporters a position player would have pitched a bottom of the 16th. Roberts didn't say who he would have tabbed, but It should have been Puig and no one else.

