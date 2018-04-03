The Boston Red Sox continued their sweet-swing ways in a 7-3 win against the Miami Marlins in the MLB on Monday.

Ramirez, Betts home runs help Red Sox power past Marlins

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez both blasted their first home runs of the season to help Boston improve to 4-1.

Both players collected two hits apiece, and Ramirez added two runs scored and two RBIs.

Brian Johnson started for the Red Sox, allowing just one run off six hits in six innings of work.

Johnson struck out five batters and walked just two. Though early in the season, the Red Sox and the Houston Astros look like clear front-runners in the American League.

Lewis Brinson, acquired by the Marlins as a part of the Christian Yelich trade, added two more hits on Monday.

Brinson had a four-hit game over the weekend, proving his leadoff spot is safe. Starlin Castro collected three more hits for Miami, moving his average up to .364.

DEJONG INSPIRES CARDINALS

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went three for four with two runs scored, a home run (three), and three RBIs in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. DeJong, now batting .467 in the early part of the year, broke out last season with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs.

LYNN ENDURES FORGETTABLE DEBUT

Lance Lynn's Minnesota Twins debut did not go as planned. The former Cardinals starter allowed five earned runs in just four innings in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lynn gave up three hits with six walks, with only 51 of his 95 pitches going for strikes.

BREGMAN FLASHES THE LEATHER

Alex Bregman helped World Series champions the Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 to improve to 4-1 this season.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Minnesota Twins



Detroit Tigers 6-1 Kansas City Royals



St Louis Cardinals 8-4 Milwaukee Brewers



Cincinnati Reds 1-0 Chicago Cubs



Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Chicago White Sox



Boston Red Sox 7-3 Miami Marlins



Washington Nationals 8-1 Atlanta Braves



Houston Astros 6-1 Baltimore Orioles



Oakland Athletics 3-1 Texas Rangers



Cleveland Indians 6-0 Los Angeles Angels



Colorado Rockies 7-4 San Diego Padres



Los Angeles Dodgers 7-8 Arizona Diamondbacks



New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies (postponed)



New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays (postponed)

DODGERS AT DIAMONDBACKS

This National League West rivalry gets an early test as two of last season's playoff teams meet. Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season against Zack Godley, a breakout star in 2017 for the D-backs.