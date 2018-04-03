Former Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff said it is impossible to stop Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo — you just have to hope that he misses.

Zoff hails Ronaldo: 'The only thing you can do is hope that he misses'

Juventus and Champions League titleholders Madrid will meet in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Turin on Tuesday — a rematch of last season's final that saw Ronaldo score twice in a 4-1 rout.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in his eight appearances in the Champions League this season, while the 33-year-old has been on the scoresheet at least once in every match since the 2017 decider.

Juve and Italy great Zoff indicated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner cannot be stopped.

"[Ronaldo] is an incredible player," Zoff said in an interview with Marca.

"When you have him in front of you, you have to be concentrated all the time.

MORE:

Is this Ronaldo’s best-ever scoring streak?

| 'Juventus will need luck to stop Ronaldo' - Chiellini

| Higuain finally stepping out of the shadows of Ronaldo and Messi



"The only thing you can do is hope that he misses."

Ronaldo is in red-hot form, having scored 23 goals in his past 13 appearances for club and country.