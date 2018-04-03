Cosgrove charms volunteers ahead of Games

It was all pants and polos as Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove toured the Commonwealth Games uniform accreditation centre on the Gold Coast.

Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove did a round of the Burleigh Heads complex with Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters on Tuesday, 24 hours before they attend the opening ceremony alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

And while he opted against trying on the bright garments himself, Australia's head of state was on hand to help laminate the accreditations of volunteers arriving from all over the country.

A throng of smartphones followed Sir Peter as he snaked his way through the venue, chatting to and charming a small portion of the 15,000 volunteers called up to help across the 18 sports and official events.

"That's a long way," he exclaimed to a man who'd hailed from Chennai via Adelaide.

Men and women from Canberra and Mudgee followed, each receiving their package of pants and polo tops from the Games' patron-in-chief.

The real treat was inside the jacket: a label signed by Sir Peter bearing the message: 'Thank you. We couldn't have done this without you!'

Uniform co-ordinator Camilla Taylor said she was inspired to include it after seeing an identical memo of gratitude from Prince Edward inside an old Manchester 2002 Games volunteer jacket.

"I really wanted the volunteers to feel the love we put into the uniform," Taylor told AAP.

Sir Peter and Lady Lynne were also presented with their own accreditations by two volunteers, who each received a commemorative coin in return.

"He's been an absolutely incredible supporter," Peters said.

"He's taken a fantastic interest in everything to do with the Games, particularly the volunteers who, at the end of the day, are the heart and soul."