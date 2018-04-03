Villanova is the national champion once again. The Wildcats won their second title in three years, only this one came much easier than in 2016 as they took down Michigan 79-62 Monday.

2019 NCAA Tournament odds tab Duke as favorites to win it all

According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Wildcats aren't the top team to win the title again next season — that honor belongs to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released a full list of 2019 college basketball national championship odds with Blue Bloods Duke, Villanova, Kansas and Kentucky leading the way.

Mike Krzyzewski has commitments from the nation’s top three prospects in RJ Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson. Duke is expected to add the No. 1 remaining post player and the talent-laden roster could cut down the nets next April at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

2019 college basketball national championship odds

Duke 5/1

Villanova 8/1

Kansas 8/1

Kentucky 8/1

North Carolina 12/1

Michigan State 15/1

Virginia 15/1

Gonzaga 15/1



Michigan 20/1Oregon 20/1Auburn 30/1West Virginia 30/1UCLA 30/1



