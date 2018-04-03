McKeon relaxed about epic Comm Games program

Teammates shook their head in disbelief when Australian swimming's golden girl Emma McKeon rattled off all the events she would contest at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games pool.

But she has no complaints - in fact it could have been worse.

McKeon admitted it was an easy call to sacrifice a potential medal and drop the blue riband 100m freestyle from her marathon program due to a clash with her new event the 200m butterfly.

The 23-year-old will still be kept on her toes on the Gold Coast as she vies for six gold starting with the 200m freestyle on Thursday's opening night of the six-day Games meet.

The first Australian woman to claim six medals at a single world titles last year is used to draining schedules.

But she took her teammates aback when she listed her crazy Gold Coast program, starting with no less than five races on the opening day.

Sitting next to her at the pre-Games press conference, ex-world champion Cate Campbell raised her eyebrows and shook her head as McKeon kept naming events.

"If I make all my semis and finals I will have 10 events," she said.

"And five are on the first day so that will be pretty busy.

"But I am glad it is on my first day not on the middle day because I will be fresher on the first day.

"It's a good day to have a busy one. It should be easier from then on - well, kind of."

McKeon - who won six medals, including four gold, at Glasgow - could have been busier after also qualifying for the 100m freestyle where she was considered a medal chance with Campbell sisters Cate and Bronte.

But she stepped down due to a clash with the 200m fly on day five of the meet.

She would have had just 15 minutes to get out of the pool after the 200m fly final and prepare for a 100m medal race expected to boast the Campbell sisters and Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak of Canada.

Due to the vagaries of the Games schedule, McKeon's coach Michael Bohl said it was the only time his star charge could test the waters in her new event.

"I think it's going to be hard to pursue further because every time at Olympic level and at world titles level the 200m free and 200m fly are going to clash," he said.

"This is just a unique opportunity two years out of Tokyo to just see what she can do in the 200m fly."