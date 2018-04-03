News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Proteas reveal Aussie sledge that backfired brutally
SA reveal Aussie sledge that backfired brutally

Fears eased over Comm Games flu scare

Ed Jackson
AAP /

Commonwealth Games bosses say they're aware of no more than the three initial cases of influenza that have been treated at the athletes' village.

Ghanaians laugh off England program blunder
1:07

Ghanaians laugh off England program blunder
0403_1600_nat_knowles
1:53

Mark Knowles to lead Australian team into Commonwealth Games
0402_1600_nat_needle
1:38

Investigation underway after needles found at athletes village
0403_1600_nat_boxing
1:22

Indian boxing team still awaiting punishment
0402_1800_PER-FlagBearer
0:22

Mark Knowles named Australian flagbearer
0402_1800_BRI-CommGamesVillage
2:08

Inside the Commonwealth Games athletes' village
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
0402_1600_nat_stannard
0:47

'Heartbroken' Stannard opens up on one-punch attack
0402_tms_commgames
0:37

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO addresses doping scandal
0401_1800_BRI-Doping
5:56

Doping suspicions rock the Commonwealth Games
0401_0500_nat_goldcoast
0:29

Needles found at Commonwealth Games athletes' village
 

A trio of athletes from the same unnamed nation have been treated for the illness at the village medical centre.

The first of the athletes is expected to be released from quarantine on Wednesday with the other two the day after.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said the association concerned had promptly and correctly managed the situation.

"The country involved immediately isolated them," Mr Peters said.

"There are no more than the initial three ... it doesn't affect their training or preparation."

Mr Peters said with 8600 athletes, officials and staff in the village during the Games, illnesses will be part of life but all teams were reminded of infection protocols on Tuesday morning.

"I assure you more people will get sick at some stage but they'll be properly looked after," he said.

Back To Top