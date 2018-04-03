Fears eased over Comm Games flu scare

Commonwealth Games bosses say they're aware of no more than the three initial cases of influenza that have been treated at the athletes' village.

A trio of athletes from the same unnamed nation have been treated for the illness at the village medical centre.

The first of the athletes is expected to be released from quarantine on Wednesday with the other two the day after.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said the association concerned had promptly and correctly managed the situation.

"The country involved immediately isolated them," Mr Peters said.

"There are no more than the initial three ... it doesn't affect their training or preparation."

Mr Peters said with 8600 athletes, officials and staff in the village during the Games, illnesses will be part of life but all teams were reminded of infection protocols on Tuesday morning.

"I assure you more people will get sick at some stage but they'll be properly looked after," he said.