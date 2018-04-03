The Cubs' strikeout issues of last season are far from a thing of the past.

Cubs set early season National League strikeout record

With Kyle Schwarber's strikeout against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss Monday, the Cubs have struck out 58 times through the first five games of the season.

According to ESPN, that is a National League record.



Now 58 K's for the Cubs. Most ever by NL team through 5 games.

— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) April 2, 2018



Chicago is very much a three-true outcome team. They strike out a lot. In fact, they were 10th in all of baseball with 1,401 strikeouts last season and ninth with 1,339 in 2016.

This is a new low for them though. They have set the record taking on the likes of Marlins and Reds pitchers Jose Urena, Tyler Mahle, Jarlin Garcia and Caleb Smith.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 10 strikeouts in 16 at-bats, but Willson Contreras isn't far behind with eight in 21 plate appearances.