Meech siblings make strong start in Spain

Siblings Sam and Molly Meech were among the better-performed Kiwi sailors on the first day of the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Spain.

Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech won his only group race in the 183-strong men's Laser fleet to hold a share of first place.

Sister Molly Meech was in the 49erFX boat with long-time crewmate Alex Maloney and the pair were impressive in tricky conditions.

They were second, 13th and first in their three races to be second overall behind Dutch defending champions Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz.

The only other Kiwis in the top 10 after day one in Mallorca's Bay of Palma were the Nacra 17 Olympic crew of Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders, who were seventh.

The leading European regatta has attracted 1200 sailors competing in 13 classes. There are 26 New Zealand entries.