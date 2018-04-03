Olympians miss national slalom medals

World class Kiwi canoe slalom paddlers Luuka Jones and Mike Dawson have been shut out of medals on the final day of the national championships in Tekapo.

The Olympic pair both picked up time penalties, opening the door for Kelly Travers to win the women's C1 title and Finn Butcher the men's K1.

Dawson, seeking a 10th national crown, dipped out in the semifinals of his event while Olympic silver medallist Jones came up short in the final for a second straight year.

Jones was 19 seconds faster than her rivals but the 50 second penalty for missing the 14th gate opened resulted in a a surprise promotion for Australian-based Kiwi Kelly Travers.

Jones, despite battling jet-lag after returning from a training camp in Rio de Janeiro, did have the satisfaction of winning her ninth national K1 title on Saturday.

Tauranga's Ben Gibb won the men's C1 title.