It's time we have a real shot - Fowler ready to contend at Augusta

Rickie Fowler wants to end his wait for an elusive taste of major glory with "a real shot" at the Masters this weekend.

American Fowler is no stranger to contending at Augusta, collecting three top-12 finishes in his last four attempts, while he has been a runner-up at the U.S. Open and The Open.

The closest he has come to claiming the green jacket was taking a share of fifth in 2014, but the 29-year-old hopes to have a legitimate chance to win the Masters on Sunday.

"I've been fortunate to be in contention here a couple times, and Saturdays and Sundays are special here when you do get that chance to be in there," Fowler said during a news conference on Monday. "It's about time we have a real shot.

"I think we put ourselves in a great position last year going into the back nine. I didn't have the back nine that I wanted, but it's fun to be in the mix when the wind starts to die down and it starts to get really quiet and then you get the loud roars."

Fowler has watched on as close friends Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth triumphed at majors in recent years. However, he wants to be the one leading celebrations in Georgia.

"It's fun to see your friends win," Fowler said. "It's fun to see them play well. I want to beat my friends when they're playing well. Like you said, it is a motivation factor in a way. Seeing JT and Jordan and Bubba, seeing Sergio win here last year, it is fun to see.

"But it also is kind of a kick in the butt to get yourself to kind of keep pushing forward. And you want to be in that position and you want your buddies to, whether they decide to be there or not, it's kind of a nice bonus, a nice touch. But it's fun to have the bragging rights over your friends."

Despite struggling early in 2018, Fowler is full of confidence heading into the Masters. He believes the course suits his eye and there are plenty of birdie opportunities for him.

"I know that I can hit every shot that I need to on this golf course, I can putt well, and that's obviously needed here," Fowler said.

"The big thing is everything that happens prior to actually pulling the trigger. I need to make sure I'm in the right frame of mind and trusting what we're trying to do and not second‑guessing anything.

"So if I am able to do that, really commit to the line and the swings that we're trying to make at that exact time, then it's going to be a good week."