Patrick McCaw's injury a reminder NBA players getting hurt at highest rate in a decade

Anyone who has watched the NBA this season has seen numerous serious injuries to All-Star caliber players.

The league has lost perennial stars the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, DeMarcus Cousins and Gordon Hayward for the season, and it has seen Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid all miss significant portions of the year as well.

If it seems like there have been a lot of injuries this season — almost more than you could remember— that would be correct.

In fact, according to NBA injury analyst Jeff Stotts, the total number of games missed in the NBA this season has eclipsed the 5,000 mark. That is the most games players have missed in a season since 2005-06 when the league stopped using the injured reserve list.



Total NBA games lost to injury or illness crossed the 5,000 mark over the weekend. This is the first time since the league stopped using the injured reserve list prior to the 2005-06 season that this has occurred.

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw's injury Saturday against the Kings was just one of many injuries that has shocked the NBA this season.