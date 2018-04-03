Watson says life and golf 'in the right spot'

Bubba Watson said his "life's in the right spot, and golf's in the right spot" as he goes in search of a third Masters title this week.

Watson endured a tough 2017, failing to win while watching his world ranking slip outside the top 100.

Back in form this year, Watson has already racked up two PGA Tour wins, including the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play just over a week ago.

After battling some health issues last year, Watson is mentally and physically ready to compete again.

"I feel good," Watson said during his press conference at Augusta on Monday. "I had last week off and a little vacation, a little rest, and so hopefully get the energy going, get the nerves out and get ready to play some golf and just focus on quality shots, and hopefully on the weekend I have a chance to fight and try to put on a jacket."

Though Watson never gave up on his golf game, he said it was a hard to imagine he would have a chance to win the Masters this year.

"You know, it's funny. Say seven months ago, I did not believe it [that he would be back in form for the Masters]," Watson said.

"But like I've said throughout these two wins when I've been interviewed, my team around me, all the people there, they have cheered me on and they have helped me come out of a dark place.

"And, again, life's in the right spot, and golf's in the right spot. Golf is really easy when you free it up. It's very difficult when you're not thinking properly."

Tiger Woods is competing in his first Masters since 2015, having already secured top-five finishes in his latest return from injury and Watson thinks having his fellow American back and healthy is good for golf.

"It's great for the game of golf. I mean, some of these kids that are participating on Sunday, yesterday, they have never got to see Tiger Woods that we have all got to see," Watson said. "So for him being healthy, that's - as a friend you want him healthy, and as a competitor you want him healthy.

"So, yes, there's nothing but great things when he's healthy. I mean, what he's been able to do with the on‑and‑off the course to help the game of golf and help young people, being on course and winning again is going to just help that many more people love the game of golf but also help in different many ways throughout the world."