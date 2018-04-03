The truth is, I don’t mind baseball’s unwritten rules.

Baseball's unwritten rules: Why Twins were upset with Chance Sisco's bunt, and why they were wrong

For the most part, they make sense to me. I don’t really think they’re always necessary, but I understand why they’re there. Purpose pitches absolutely have a place in the game, as long as they’re not thrown at a hitter’s head. You hit our guy, your guy is going to get hit, too. Fine. If your team is leading by eight runs in the ninth inning, don’t steal third base.

Cool. Whatever. But this thing with the Twins on Sunday? This is a bit ridiculous.

Let’s quickly recap. The Twins were leading the Orioles 7-0 behind a dominating performance from starting pitcher Jose Berrios. I mean, Berrios — a true young star on the rise who could easily wind up in the Cy Young conversation this year — had been brilliant the entire game. Baltimore, playing at home, had managed only one hit against the right-hander.

Chance Sisco, who had Baltimore’s only other hit heading into the ninth, came to the plate for the Orioles with one out. The Twins were in a shift against the left-handed hitter, with only third baseman Miguel Sano on the left side of the infield. Instead of his normal spot, he was way over toward second base, near a shortstop’s normal alignment.

So Sisco bunted the ball down the third-base line for a single.

The Twins didn’t like that. How dare Sisco ruin the sanctity of Berrios’ gem with a bunt base hit against the shift with his team down seven runs with one out in the ninth inning?

Veteran second baseman Brian Dozier seemed especially upset.



The backlash against Dozier was quick. And, let’s be honest, a little predictable. People love to rail against baseball’s unwritten rules. They’re an easy target. Why would Dozier be upset that the rookie bunted against the shift in the ninth inning? Shouldn’t the goal always be to get on base, regardless of the inning or score?

Reporters asked Dozier about that backlash today.

“When they didn’t hold our runner on, they conceded to the fact they didn’t want us to steal, so we didn’t steal,” Dozier told reporters, as reported in the Pioneer Press. “We could have very easily stolen and put up more runs, so therefore in return you don’t bunt. That’s what everybody is missing in this whole thing.”

Again, I get that part of it. The Orioles, down by seven runs in the bottom of the eighth, didn’t hold Ryan LaMarre at first base after he singled with two outs, so in exchange, LaMarre didn’t even attempt to steal and run up the score. It’s not officially conceding defeat, but it’s close.

But here’s the thing: The Twins were in a defensive shift for Sisco. They were actively trying to limit his chances of getting a base hit by playing a defensive alignment that tried to take away his strength (pulling the ball). The shift has a weakness, though, which is an opening down the third-base line.

How can the Twins possibly think it’s OK for them to use a strategic advantage and not expect Sisco to try and use the strategic advantage available to him?

Like I said, it’s a bit ridiculous and a tad hypocritical.

If the Twins were in a regular defensive alignment and Sisco tried to drop down a soft bunt? Fine. Get annoyed. But Sisco’s bunt was the textbook against-the-shift bunt. There was no attempt to deaden the ball in the dirt, no attempt to get it to stop short of third base. It was a hard bunt, the type that would have gotten him thrown out at first base by 10 feet if the Twins were in the normal defensive alignment.

But they were trying to get Sisco out. And he was trying to reach first safely.

That, folks, is baseball.