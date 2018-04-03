Insane 50m field goal wins Super League match

Hull FC playmaker Marc Sneyd has nailed a 50-metre drop-goal to give his side a thrilling 27-26 triumph over Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

Sneyd surprised the Wakefield defence with the audacious attempt, with minimal pressure being applied to his kick.

He struck the ball perfectly from about 51 metres out, with his long-range effort easily clearing the crossbar.

Watch the awesome play in the video at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves stretched their winning run to four Super League matches with an 18-6 victory at Castleford Tigers in atrocious conditions and Ben Barba inspired leaders St Helens to glory at Widnes Vikings on Monday.

Rain and snow in Yorkshire left parts of the Jungle surface waterlogged, but Warrington were grateful the game went ahead after consigning last year's runners-up to a first defeat since being hammered by Saints in their opening game of the season.

Steve Price's in-form side were 10-0 up the break, Toby King sliding through the mud on the stroke of half-time after being fed by Josh Charnley and Stefan Ratchford adding the extras after slotting over a couple of penalties.

Luke Gale got Castleford on the board with a penalty and his kick gave Oliver Holmes the opportunity to dot down, cutting the gap to only four points, but Ratchford added another penalty and Daryl Clark dived over from dummy-half against his former club to seal it right at the end.

Warrington remain four points adrift of leaders Saints, who scored three tries in each half to win 28-6 at Widnes.

Barba pulled the strings for Justin Holbrook's men, setting up early scores for Ryan Morgan and Mark Percival, the latter claiming a double after Wellington Albert notched his first Super League try for Widnes.

The lively Barba added one of his own and Tommy Makinson took his tally of Saints tries to 100 with a brace in a comfortable victory.

Liam Marshall scored four tries as Wigan Warriors thrashed Hull KR 44-6, while champions Leeds Rhinos secured their first win in three with a 20-0 home success over Salford Red Devils.

Catalans Dragons beat Huddersfield Giants 27-6.