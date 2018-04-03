MLB pushes back on Tigers’ claim of replay errors

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Monday that MLB acknowledged "mistakes were made" in the replay review of a play at home plate Friday that resulted in his ejection on opening day.

MLB admits errors in Tigers replay review, Ron Gardenhire says

However, MLB responded later in the day, once again overruling the Detroit skipper's assessment of a situation: Replay review got the call right with its reversal.

The back story: Detroit thought it had secured a come-from-behind, walk-off win over the Pirates, but a four-minute review overturned Nicholas Castellanos' 10th-inning run. Gardenhire — angry at how long the replay took and his opinion that definitive video evidence was lacking — was ejected for vehemently arguing the call, and Pittsburgh went on to win in 13 innings.

Gardenhire told reporters Monday afternoon that MLB acknowledged the replay process erred both in terms of timing and evidence.

"We heard what we wanted to hear," Gardenhire said (via MLive.com). "I will tell you that. They told us what we knew was right. There you have it."

Tigers general manager Al Avila got the message from MLB's New York offices, Gardenhire said.

"The explanation was they didn't really have conclusive evidence that somebody tagged (Castellanos)," Gardenhire said. "Yes, he might have got him. 'We think he got him' is not good enough. In this situation, it has to be definitive. It has to be, "Yeah, I see him (tag) him.' It's not, 'Well, he looked like he touched his sleeve.' That can't happen. It's got to be conclusive. Obviously it didn't happen. There were mistakes made. That's fine. It won't bring anything back."

MLB later Monday said in a statement (via ESPN.com), however, that the correct call was made:

"The nature of the exchange with the Tigers was that the replay officials made the correct call based on conclusive evidence. The video clearly shows the catcher applying the tag on the upper right arm of the runner.''

Gardenhire told reporters that MLB said the Tigers' on-field celebration was to blame, at least in part, for the time needed for the replay review, almost double the two-minute limit allowed with certain exceptions.

"One of the statements made to me was, the reason it took so long is because you guys were celebrating," he told reporters, per the Detroit News. "I said, 'You just called our guy safe. We're not going to celebrate a win?'"