The race for a place in the third tier of English football is on.

League Two play-offs: Fixtures, dates & teams in the race to League One

We are now heading into the final handful of fixtures of the regular League Two season and at least half of the division still has a chance of being promoted into League One.

While just two teams are relegated out of the league there are four promotion positions up for grabs, with three going up automatically and one through the play-off system.

As the season comes to an end, Goal brings you all you need to know about the four-team mini tournament that will send one team into the third division.

Which teams have qualified for the League Two play-offs?

Although we do not yet know which teams will compete in the play-offs, those with a genuine chance of promotion are beginning to distance themselves from the pack.

League leaders Accrington Stanley hold a 17-point lead over eighth-placed Mansfield Town and are all but secured a play-off spot with seven games remaining of their season, though John Coleman will be confident his side can place in the top three alongside Luton Town.

Wycombe are still in with a shout of being promoted automatically, with Notts County and Exeter directly beneath them in the League Two table.

The main play-off contenders, in addition to those mentioned above, are Coventry, Mansfield, Lincoln and Swindon.

Colchester are also in with a shout, though are outside candidates at present.

Latest League Two table:

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Accrington Stanley 39 25 5 9 +26 80 2 Luton Town 41 22 11 8 +41 77 3 Wycombe Wanderers 41 21 11 9 +20 74 4 Exeter City 40 21 6 13 +9 69 5 Notts County 41 18 13 10 +18 67 6 Lincoln City 40 18 13 9 +15 67 7 Coventry City 40 19 8 13 +12 65 8 Mansfield Town 40 16 15 9 +14 63 9 Swindon Town 40 19 5 16 +1 62 10 Colchester United 41 16 13 12 +6 61

Last updated on April 2.

When are the League Two play-offs?

The 2017-18 League Two regular season is due to end on the first weekend in May, with the final games - in matchweek 46 - all currently scheduled for Saturday, May 5.

While no dates have currently been set for the 2018 play-offs, they generally kick off a week after the conclusion of the regular season. For example, in 2017, the first play-off semi-final match was played on May 14.

Team Agg. Team Leg 1 Leg 2 Fourth-placed team - Seventh-placed team TBC TBC Fifth-placed team - Sixth-placed team TBC TBC

When the final standings are confirmed, the top two teams earn automatic promotion to League One and the teams that finished fourth to seventh face off in the play-offs cycle, with only one of them earning promotion.

There are two semi-final ties, each with home and away legs, with the winners of those progressing to the final. The fourth-placed team plays the seventh-placed team and fifth is paired with sixth.

When and where is the League Two play-off final?

The 2018 League Two play-off final is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 28 at the traditional venue of Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off time has not been confirmed yet, but in 2017 the game was played at 15:00 BST (10:00 ET).

Game Teams TBC Date Monday, May 28, 2018 Time TBC

The play-offs were not always held at Wembley and from 2001 to 2006, when the 'Home of Football' was being rebuilt, they were played at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Wembley has a capacity of 90,000, with the official crowd of the 2017 League Two play-off final marked as 23,380.

How can I watch the League One play-offs?

All of the League Two play-off matches — and, indeed, all of the Football League play-off matches altogether — are expected to be broadcast live on television on Sky Sports in the UK.

The games can also be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Sky Go

How can I buy tickets for the League Two play-off final?

Both clubs are allocated a set number of tickets for the final and fans can purchase directly from either club, depending on where they wish to be seated.

Last year, prices for adult tickets ranged from £26 up to £60, with concession tickets for children and OAPs are half the price of the standard tickets.

What happened in last year's League Two play-offs?

The 2017 League Two play-offs were won by Blackpool, who subsequently joined Portsmouth, Plymouth, and Doncaster Rovers in moving up to League One.

The rules of the play-offs dictated that the fourth-placed team played the seventh-placed team in the semi-finals and the fifth-placed was paired with the sixth-placed team. So Luton took on Blackpool in one semi-final and Carlisle played Exeter.

The two semi-final ties were amongst the most exciting the competition has ever seen, with both winners going through to the final with an aggregate score of 6-5.

Blackpool beat Luton in the first leg of their tie before playing out a 3-3 draw in the return, with Exeter winning their home tie by the same scoreline having drawn 3-3 at Carlisle in the first meeting.

Gary Bowyer's Blackpool took an early lead against Exeter in the final before the Devon side pulled the game level before half-time.

Mark Cullen then struck a 64th-minute winner for Blackpool to secure their place back in the English third tier on the first time of asking.