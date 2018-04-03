Photos: Get a load of the World Coal Carrying Championships

Every Easter Monday since 1963, the World Coal Carrying Championships have presented a challenge for men and women alike in the village of Gawthorpe, near Wakefield, in northern England.

Photos: Take a look at the World Coal Carrying Championships

Contestants race with a sack of coal for just over one kilometer to secure the best time, with men lugging a 50kg load and women a 20kg sack. Here are some of the images from the 2018 event. (All photos by Getty Images.)

