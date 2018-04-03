News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

People waited in really long lines for free Little Caesars March Madness pizza

Sporting News
Sporting News /

How long would you stand in line for free pizza?

People waited in really long lines for free Little Caesars March Madness pizza

People waited in really long lines for free Little Caesars March Madness pizza

On Monday, long lines formed at Little Caesars locations across the country, thanks to UMBC's historic win over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.



MORE: How to get free lunch at Little Caesars for UMBC's historic win









Little Caesars kept their promise after making an improbable offer ahead of March Madness:


Back To Top