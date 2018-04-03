The Masters leaderboard 2018: Live scores from Augusta National

News

Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

For the first time since 2015, the Masters will include Tiger Woods in the field at Augusta National.

Tiger, who last won the Masters in 2005, is making a comeback from yet another back surgery, but he has finished in the top 12 at three consecutive PGA Tour events and is looking healthier with every start. Can Woods make a run at a fifth green jacket? One of our experts thinks he can, but another considers Tiger more of a longshot than a favorite to win.

MORE: Watch the Masters on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Follow Woods and the rest of the Masters field below with our live Masters leaderboard.


Masters leaderboard:
Live scores from Augusta National


