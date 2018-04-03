Campbell back to her world-beating best

Finally, injury-plagued Bronte Campbell feels she is back to her world-beating form ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

But the former dual world swimming champion is not having any second thoughts about following her sister Cate's lead and taking a post-Games sabbatical.

Campbell, 23, has endured two years of ongoing chronic back, shoulder and hip pain since a breakthrough 2015 world titles.

Back then Campbell stepped out of her former world record holder sibling's shadow to claim 50m and 100m freestyle gold in Kazan, Russia.

Now Campbell believes she has at last regained the speed that swept her to that success, as she prepares to spearhead Australia's Games pool campaign from Thursday night.

"I am definitely stronger than I have been the last two years and swimming a bit better in the water now - I am feeling it is getting back there again," she said.

"My 50m free is definitely the best since 2015 - my speed is coming back which is good.

"I have been able to do the most amount of training since I have been injured - I am getting back there."

However, her plan to rest up after the Games has not changed.

"Definitely not. It's the light at the end of the tunnel," Campbell said.

"Commonwealth Games is the chance to put all the work I have done into one meet.

"It will be my last big meet for the year.

"So it's a pretty big deal. I want to make sure I do a good job there.

"It's been what I have been working towards since last year's worlds finished - I can't wait."

Campbell was convinced she should take the rest of the year off and miss August's Pan Pacs meet in Japan against the dominant Americans after seeing her older sister's remarkable transformation.

Cate Campbell took 2017 off from international competition to deal with her shock sixth placing in the Rio Olympic 100m freestyle final, describing it as "the biggest choke in Olympics history".

She returned with a bang at last month's Commonwealth Games trials, breaking two national records and claiming the 100m freestyle title in a time that would have clinched Rio gold.

Campbell believed her tight bond helped pull her sister Cate through a tough 2017 and vowed to continue to be a sounding board for her at her Games comeback.

"It's always good to have someone you completely trust in the sport and you can talk to about anything," she said.

"It's rare to get that in the team environment - we are pretty lucky."