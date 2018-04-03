Games debut pushes women's 7s expansion

Australian women's rugby sevens coach Tim Walsh expects the international calendar to keep filling as new markets are exposed to the talent sides like his possess.

Walsh's Olympic champions will start favourite to win the first women's sevens Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast this month.

But they haven't played a World Series tournament since their Sydney win in late January.

During the time since, their male counterparts have competed three times on the international circuit.

A friendly series in Las Vegas against the United States kept them match-fit, but Walsh expects the side won't need to go to those lengths in the future.

With pressure already on future venues to cater for both men's and women's events, Walsh sees the women's series growing from five legs to seven or eight in the next few years.

"Everyone who's been to sevens and watched, it's an incredible event and this (Commonwealth Games debut) will expose so many new eyes to the game," he said.

"I think there will be (expansion); look at the rate in which the women's sevens is growing and for the game to continue to grow then we need more tournaments."

Olympic champion Emilee Cherry grew up idolising her hometown rugby league hero Darren Lockyer before representing Australia in touch football and finally making the switch to sevens in 2012.

Despite only being 25, the Queenslander has a sense of what she has helped create.

"Growing up in Roma, it was very rugby league dominated," she said.

"Darren Lockyer was my idol and if you ask the other girls they all had male sporting idols, so it's awesome for us and other sports to be paving the way.

"I go home and see how much (rugby sevens) has grown in Roma and Toowoomba ... and hear people say they want their daughters to play rugby sevens."

Neither Walsh or Cherry believe the recent addition of professional women's rugby league, union and Australian rules competitions will not slow the sport's growth.

"It's a massively positive thing for women's sport and women's contact sport," Walsh said.

"There's so much talent in Australia that the more teams there is, the better."