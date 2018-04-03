Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has been listed as "day-to-day" with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning captain day-to-day with lower-body injury

Stamkos got tangled up in his own net in Sunday's loss to the Predators, which seemed to aggravate the injury. He went minus-1 with four empty shots on goal before leaving and played just over seven minutes.

According to coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos is considered questionable for Tuesday's game, but said he hasn't been ruled out from returning to the ice later this week. However, he said having Stamkos sit out the remaining three games of the regular season is an option, too

The forward has been dealing with a "nagging injury" that kept him out of Tampa Bay's March 26 matchup against the Coyotes.

Stamkos missed much of the 2016-17 season to a torn right meniscus that required surgery. But it's unclear if the knee is giving him trouble or if it's another injury.

MORE:

Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning captain leaves game with lower-body injury



It's uncertain if Stamkos will be ready for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, since Tampa Bay is considered a top Cup contender.

This season, the 28-year-old has posted 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists) in 78 games.