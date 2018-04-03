When we last updated Sporting News' NFL Power Rankings — the first edition of 2018 — the Eagles had just upset the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. A lot has changed since, as blockbuster trades and good spending in NFL free agency have reset the outlook for many teams next season — for better or for worse.

NFL Power Rankings: Where each team stands going into 2018 NFL Draft

For teams that have improved significantly and those that have not, there's still the 2018 NFL Draft as a tool to help build their new personnel.

For now, with less than one month to go before all 32 teams go on the clock, here's how they stack up against each other in the quest for Super Bowl 53.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (previously: 1)

Notable additions: DT Danny Shelton, DE Adrian Clayborn, CB Jason McCourty, OT Matt Tobin, WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Notable losses: RB Dion Lewis, CB Malcolm Butler, LT Nate Solder, RT Cameron Fleming, WR Danny Amendola

The Patriots needed to get stronger against the run and deeper in the pass rush. They also needed a cornerback to replace Butler. Those things happened to boost the defense, while the offense can mitigate the losses of Lewis and Amendola. Solder's potential replacement likely will come in the draft. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick remain the best bet to return to the Super Bowl.

2. Minnesota Vikings (2)

Notable additions: QB Kirk Cousins, DT Sheldon Richardson, WR Kendall Wright, QB Trevor Siemian, G Tom Compton

Notable losses: QB Case Keenum, QB Sam Bradford, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Jerick McKinnon, DT Tom Johnson, WR Jarius Wright

Sure, Keenum under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur took this team to the NFC title game. But imagine the same offense with Cousins at the controls, plus a big assist from Dalvin Cook. The Vikings swapped Wright for Wright in the slot as a sneaky upgrade, too. Richardson piles on the power of the defensive front as a bonus. The NFC runners-up are the new NFC favorites.

3. New Orleans Saints (4)

Notable additions: ILB Demario Davis, CB Patrick Robinson, S Kurt Coleman, G Jermon Bushrod, TE Benjamin Watson, QB Tom Savage

Notable losses: S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Zach Strief

The Saints made it a point to shore up the middle of their defense, and Davis cleaning up against the run and Robinsoon in the slot between Marcus Lattimore and Ken Crawley will build on last year's playmaking momentum. It's clear they are trying to make one more big run while coach Sean Payton still has QB Drew Brees.

4. Los Angeles Rams (6)

Notable additions: CB Marcus Peters, CB Aqib Talib, DT Ndamukong Suh

Notable loss: WR Sammy Watkins

The Rams' hype train has been raised to a new level for coach Sean McVay's second season, QB Jared Goff's third and RB Todd Gurley's fourth. With Watkins gone, the focus has shifted to the type of loaded defense that allowed Wade Phillips to help bring a Super Bowl to the Broncos. At this point, however, it's still easier to like the well-rounded teams quarterbacked by Cousins and Brees in the NFC.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Notable additions: DE Michael Bennett, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Daryl Worley, WR Mike Wallace

Notable losses: CB Patrick Robinson, DE Vinny Curry, DT Beau Allen, RB LeGarrette Blount, TE Trey Burton, TE Brent Celek, WR Torrey Smith

The Eagles didn't take too many hits to their deep, young Super Bowl-winning roster, but they lost some power in relation to how the Vikings, Saints and Rams upgraded. There's a question about how much Bennett and Ngata have left for Philly's line rotation. It will be tough to repeat in a suddenly top-heavy conference, but having either QB ball out again will be nice.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)

Notable additions: LG Andrew Norwell, WR Donte Moncrief, CB D.J. Hayden, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE Niles Paul

Notable losses: WR Allen Robinson, WR Allen Hurns, G Patrick Omameh, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Aaron Colvin, LB Paul Posluszny, RB Chris Ivory

The Jaguars got weaker defensively with the Colvin-to-Hayden downgrade in the slot between Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, plus Posluszny's decision to retire. They can be exploited more inside on defense, but their offense got stronger, inside and out, for Blake Bortles. "Sacksonville" can work on a strong sequel season.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (8)

Notable additions: ILB Jon Bostic, S Morgan Burnett

Notable losses: RT Chris Hubbard, S MIke MItchell

Through all the noise around RB Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers had their usual limited exposure for free agency. Bostic gives them an option to help fill the big cleats of Ryan Shazier, while the former Packer Burnett, if he can stay healthy, can upgrade the level of playmaking next to Sean Davis. With the clock ticking on Big Ben, the Steelers need a big-time draft.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (11)

Notable additions: C Mike Pouncey, TE Virgil Green, K Caleb Sturgis, G Jaylen Watkins

Notable losses: S Tre Boston, K Nick Novak

The Chargers already had great momentum after winning six of their final seven games in Anthony Lynn's first season after losing some heartbreakers early. They have the defense, the savvy quarterback and the running game in place to end their four-year playoff drought, looking like the most complete team in the AFC West with the least transition.

9. Atlanta Falcons (5)

Notable additions: G Brandon Fusco, CB Justin Bethel

Notable losses: DE Adrian Clayborn, TE Levine Toilolo

The Falcons didn't do much in free agency, but you can bet they will look to bolster both their defensive line and receiving corps to boost their playoff window with Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn. So far, they look like the No. 2 team in the NFC South with their returning playoff mettle.

10. Green Bay Packers (12)

Notable additions: TE Jimmy Graham, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, CB Tramon Williams

Notable losses: WR Jordy Nelson, CB Damarious Randall, S Morgan Burnett, LB Joe Thomas

The Packers' offense will adjust to life after Nelson and hope Graham can be a little more than a red-zone threat for Aaron Rodgers. Wilkerson is a nice addition with Mike Pettine taking over the 3-4 defense. A healthy Rodgers is enough to put the Packers in the wild-card mix, but they need more immediate help in the draft in order to push the Vikings for the division.

11. San Francisco 49ers (14)

Notable additions: CB Richard Sherman, RB Jerick McKinnon, C Weston Richburg, G Jonathan Cooper

Notable losses: RB Carlos Hyde, C/G Daniel Kilgore

The Niners made their advance move for Jimmy Garoppolo, promptly rewarding him for leading them to five consecutive victories to end the 2017 season. Now they have more defensive leadership and offensive explosiveness. The Niners will be the greatest threat to the Rams in the NFC West.

12. Carolina Panthers (9)

Notable additions: DT Dontari Poe, CB Ross Cockrell, WR Torrey Smith, WR Jarius Wright, S Da’Norris Searcy, G Jeremiah Sirles

Notable losses: LG Andrew Norwell, DT Star Lotulelei, RB Jonathan Stewart, S Kurt Coleman, DE Charles Johnson, CB Daryl Worley

The Panthers have recovered well from some of the players they lost, but with Norwell gone, they’re not better overall than they were at the end of last season. The draft will be critical for their offensive line and secondary.

13. Dallas Cowboys (14)

Notable additions: RT Cameron Fleming, WR Allen Hurns, LB Joe Thomas, WR Deonte Thompson, FB Jamize Olawale

Notable losses: CB Orlando Scandrick

For not having much money under the salary cap, the Cowboys did well in addressing their key offensive needs. With no Ezekiel Elliott suspension, they’re set up for a good rebound season.

14. Tennessee Titans (23)

Notable additions: CB Malcolm Butler, RB Dion Lewis, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, G Kevin Pamphile, QB Blaine Gabbert

Notable losses: RB DeMarco Murray, WR Eric Decker, S Da'Norris Searcy, QB Matt Cassel

The Titans had to revamp around Marcus Mariota for new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, and they needed more defensive pieces for Mike Vrabel and Dean Pees. The Patriot Way suited ace GM Jon Robinson just fine with Butler to round out the secondary and Lewis to bring lightning into the backfield with Derrick Henry. They'll push the Jaguars for the AFC South again.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (16)

Notable additions: WR Sammy Watkins, CB Kendall Fuller, ILB Anthony Hitchens, RB Damien Williams, CB David Amerson

Notable losses: QB Alex Smith, CB Marcus Peters, ILB Derrick Johnson, WR Albert Wilson, CB Terrance Mitchell

The Chiefs are turning the page to Patrick Mahomes, and although there's a lot of buzz surrounding the new offense with Watkins, there will be some growing pains. The defense, however, can be better with the changes in the back seven. Consider Kansas City a strong wild-card player.

16. Houston Texans (17)

Notable additions: S Tyrann Mathieu, G/C Zach Fulton, CB Aaron Colvin, G Senio Kelemete, CB Jonathan Bademosi, WR Sammie Coates, OT Seantrel Henderson

Notable losses: ILB Brian Cushing, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, TE C.J. Fiedorowicz

The Texans went away from offensive flash in free agency and got much-needed substance for their line. The secondary was improved right where it needed to be, too: in the middle. A healthy Deshaun Watson combined with a healthy J.J. Watt sets them up for a playoff push.

17. Baltimore Ravens (15)

Notable additions: WR Michael Crabtree, WR John Brown

Notable losses: C Ryan Jensen, WR Mike Wallace, WR Jeremy Maclin, CB Lardarius Webb

The Ravens yet again have remixed their receiving corps with veterans, this time hoping they’ve found the right possession-speed combination. They still need more help on more fronts to be a playoff team again.

18. Seattle Seahawks (10)

Notable additions: G D.J. Fluker, WR Jaron Brown, TE Ed Dickson, DT Tom Johnson, DT Shamar Stephen

Notable losses: CB Richard Sherman, DE Michael Bennett, DT Sheldon Richardson, TE Jimmy Graham, WR Paul Richardson, G Luke Joeckel, K Blair Walsh, TE Luke Willson, RB Thomas Rawls, RB Eddie Lacy

It will be weird to see the Seahawks play without so many familiar names, and so far they simply have plugged holes with lesser options. Russell Wilson now has even more on him than he did last season, but just having him and maybe a legitimate line keeps the Seahawks on the brink of playoff contention.

19. Chicago Bears

Notable additions: WR Allen Robinson, TE Trey Burton, WR Taylor Gabriel, K Cody Parkey, QB Chase Daniel, DE Aaron Lynch

Notable losses: QB Mike Glennon, G Josh Sitton, DE Mitch Unrein

The Bears met their goal of upgrading around QB Mitchell Trubisky, and they also kept their key pieces in the secondary, Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara. Matt Nagy’s team is on the radar for the next NFC surprise.

20. Detroit Lions (18)

Notable additions: LB Devon Kennard, RB LeGarrette Blount, TE Luke Willson, TE Levine Toilolo, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Christian Jones

Notable losses: LB Tahir Whitehead, TE Eric Ebron, C Travis Swanson

The Lions are going through more defensive transition with Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni, and their offense is looking for more answers away from Matthew Stafford and his talented wide receivers. This is looking like a .500 team at best in a suddenly loaded NFC North.

21. Oakland Raiders (19)

Notable additions: RB Doug Martin, WR Jordy Nelson, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Tahir Whithead, S Marcus Gilchrist

Notable losses: WR Michael Crabtree, P Marquette King

New coach Jon Gruden's early moves have received mixed reactions, especially the flyers on two offensive players in decline, Martin and Nelson, at the expense of Crabtree. The defense, however, is looking improved for new coordinator Paul Guenther with Melvin and Whithead in key starting roles. This initially looks like a break-even team before it moves to Vegas.

22. New York Giants (25)

Notable additions: LT Nate Solder, LG Patrick Omameh, ILB Alec Ogletree, RB Jonathan Stewart, WR Cody Latimer

Notable losses: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, C Weston Richburg, G Justin Pugh, LB Devon Kennard, RB Orleans Darkwa, RB Shane Vereen, WR Tavarres King

The Giants did well to solidify the left side of their offensive line and got a much-needed linebacker for their transition to a 3-4 under James Bettcher. Dave Gettlelman and Pat Shurmur are off to a decent start in rebooting this team, but big changes and the Odell Beckham Jr. cloud keep them more in a push for .500.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24)

Notable additions: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, C Ryan Jensen, DE Vinny Curry, DE Beau Allen, DT Mitch Unrein

Notable losses: RB Doug Martin, DT Clinton McDonald, G Kevin Pamphile

The Bucs have made an obvious effort to get stronger and more powerful on both fronts, something that's been lacking to round the big-play potential offensively and defensively. They need to become a better running and pass-rushing team, and free agency was a great start. It's still hard for Tampa to catch up in a tough NFC South.

24. Cleveland Browns

Notable additions: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Carlos Hyde, RT Chris Hubbard, CB T.J. Carrie, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Damarious Randall, CB Terrance Mitchell, QB Drew Stanton, TE Darren Fells

Notable losses: LT Joe Thomas, DT Danny Shelton, CB Jason McCourty, QB DeShone Kizer, RB Isaiah Crowell

In a word — wow. With Josh Gordon coming back, new GM John Dorsey has built the Browns a legitimate offense under Todd Haley to match their budding new defense. They will have a lot more than zero wins in 2018.

25. Denver Broncos (31)

Notable additions: QB Case Keenum, OT Jared Veldheer, DT Clinton McDonald

Notable losses: CB Aqib Talib, QB Trevor Siemian

The Broncos got themselves out of desperation at quarterback with Keenum, but they need to do more to restore their defensive and running-game strengths before the offseason is done. This is a critical draft for John Elway to get right.

26. Washington Redskins (27)

Notable additions: QB Alex Smith, WR Paul Richardson, CB Orlando Scandrick

Notable losses: QB Kirk Cousins, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Kendall Fuller, OLB Trent Murphy, WR Terrelle Pryor Sr., WR Ryan Grant, C Spencer Long, G Shawn Lauvao, S Su'a Cravens

This has been a brutal offseason for the Redskins. Offensively, their QB swap is a downgrade — no, really, it is — and their Richardson signing was a reach. Defensively, they took a couple big secondary hits and another costly one at the second level. This is looking like the worst team in the NFC East.

27. Miami Dolphins (21)

Notable additions: LG Josh Sitton, C Daniel Kilgore, RB Frank Gore, WR Danny Amendola, DE Robert Quinn, WR Albert Wilson, QB Brock Osweiler

Notable losses: WR Jarvis Landry, DT Ndmaukong Suh, C Mike Pouncey, QB Jay Cutler, TE Julius Thomas

It's been a weird stretch of time for the Dolphins, as they've moved on from some big contributors and have tried to make up for it with volume. The problem is there's a lot of age and overrated production in the players they have acquired. Miami better hope Ryan Tannehill returns healthy for a solid season.

28. Buffalo Bills (22)

Notable additions: DT Star Lotulelei, QB AJ McCarron, OLB Trent Murphy, C Russell Bodine, RB Chris Ivory, RT Marshall Newhouse

Notable losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, LT Cordy Glenn, C Eric Wood, LB Preston Brown

Lotulelei and Murphy are good additions to Sean McDermott’s front seven, but the offensive line was downgraded by the Glenn trade and Wood retirement. McCarron is not certain to replace Taylor and start over a rookie QB. For now, Buffalo is not a wild-card team.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (26)

Notable additions: LT Cordy Glenn, DT Chris Baker, LB Preston Brown, QB Matt Barkley

Notable losses: QB AJ McCarron, CB Adam Jones, C Russell Bodine, RT Andre Smith

Glenn was a much-needed option for the offensive line, and the addition of him allows the Bengals to focus on the interior in the draft. Baker and Brown are solid pickups for the defense. The Bengals still don't look good in relation to the rest of the AFC North, especially with the Browns' bigger offseason.

30. Arizona Cardinals (28)

Notable additions: QB Sam Bradford, G Justin Pugh, QB Mike Glennon, RT Andre Smith

Notable losses: RB Adrian Peterson, S Tyrann Mathieu, RT Jared Veldheer

The Cardinals are starting over at QB, and their offensive and defensive schemes are being overhauled with Steve Wliks and Mike McCoy. The offensive line is looking up, but given the strength of the rest of the NFC West, it looks like a rough 2018 ahead in Arizona.

31. Indianapolis Colts (29)

Notable additions: WR Ryan Grant, G Matt Slauson, TE Eric Ebron

Notable losses: CB Rashaan Melvin, RB Frank Gore, WR Donte Moncrief, ILB Jon Bostic

The Colts have been conspicuously void of big splashes in NFL free agency, as GM Chris Ballard, despite his team's massive salary-cap space, is thinking more about the draft for the first year with Frank Reich. It's a good approach for the long term, but other than Andrew Luck's return, it won't play out as well in the short term.

32. New York Jets (30)

Notable additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, ILB Avery Williamson, CB Trumaine Johnson, RB Isaiah Crowell, RB Thomas Rawls, C Spencer Long, WR Terrelle Pryor Sr., K Cairo Santos

Notable losses: RB Matt Forte, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, ILB Demario Davis, K Chandler Catanzaro

The Jets' best get so far is Williamson to replace Davis, but despite the volume of moves, it's hard to get a sense that they've become a better team than they were last year at 5-11. With Josh McCown and Bridgewater as their QB options before they add another in the draft, the Jets have the least upside of all NFL teams.