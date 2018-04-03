News

Cioaba: Azam still in the race to win premier league

Azam FC head coach, Aristica Cioaba has revealed that they will not give up the chase to win the Ligi Kuu title this season.

The Ice Cream Makers currently sit third on the table, two points behind leaders Simba and second placed Yanga but the Chamazi based side having played two more games.

Speaking to Goal, Cioaba believes that there is still an opportunity to win the Ligi Kuu title this season because there is a lot of matches remaining and anything can happen.

“We will not give up until the end, we have to focus in our matches and see the outcomes of our rivals,” said Cioaba.

Azam didn’t participate in CAF competitions this season and can only achieve that ambition next season by winning the Ligi Kuu title.

