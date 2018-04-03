Let's pause to remember the anniversary of Cecil Fielder's first stolen base

Some baseball anniversaries are fun, some are important, and some are just silly. And then there are some that qualify for more than one of those labels. So let's all pause to remember what happened on April 2, 1996 — that day the burly, lumbering Cecil Fielder stole his first career base.

As that video shows, something special happened when the [checks notes] 230-pound Fielder — wait, that's it?! Just 230 pounds? If you say so, Baseball Reference — swiped second base against the Twins. So unexpected was the feat that the crowd gave him a standing ovation, to which Fielder responded with a good-natured tip of the helmet.

After all, it was Fielder's 1,097th career game. He'd been 0-for-5 in steal attempts to that point in his career, and he certainly didn't fit the profile of a base thief, so the swiped bag definitely met the definition of something fans — and Fielder — didn't expect to see. Not to mention the Twins battery of Dan Naulty and Greg Myers.

But Fielder wasn't done with his thievery. He stole another bag later that season, doubling his extremely modest career total and inching — tortoise-like — closer to "complete player" status.

Of course, speed wasn't why teams employed Fielder. It was his big bat that did damage. In 1990, after returning from a season in Japan, Fielder clubbed 51 home runs for the Tigers, back when 51 home runs in a season had become something of a rarity. It may seem hard to believe now, but the nightly "Cecil watch" became a thing, as fans and media followed along to see whether he'd become the first player since 1977 to reach that 50 mark.

And later in that 1996 season — the season in which he flashed his wheels — Fielder was traded to the Yankees and came up big in the World Series, batting .341 with a .440 on-base percentage against the Braves as New York won its first championship since 1978.

But Fielder (or someone) apparently still believed he had something to offer on the base paths. Perhaps remembering his fleet feet on those two occasions in 1996, Fielder attempted one more stolen base in his career — in 1998 — and was thrown out. He retired later that season after 13 years in the big leagues, 319 homers, 200 doubles, seven triples and, yes, two stolen bases.