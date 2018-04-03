Michigan coach John Beilein says he thinks the iconic "Fab Five" eventually will be honored by the school.

Michigan will honor 'Fab Five' eventually, coach John Beilein says

The Fab Five, consisting of Ray Jackson, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber and Jimmy King, were a dominant force for Michigan in the early 1990s.

However, controversy marred their reign when it was revealed in 2002 that booster Ed Martin paid members of the team, including Webber. As punishment, 113 wins from that time, including two Final Four appearances, were vacated by the school.

"We love the Fab Five, and we continue to reach out to the Fab Five and that team," Beilein told reporters Sunday at the Final Four. "It wasn't just five guys on that team, now. That was a team of champions as well. ... (But) when you have the NCAA violations in there, that's a time that it takes some time to heal. But I'm looking forward to the times when we get everybody in that group together and all of that isn't under our control, if you understand that."

Part of the punishment handed down from the NCAA was that Webber and the three other players tied to the scandal were not allowed to associate with the program for 10 years. That ban was lifted in 2012.

However, Webber apparently remains estranged from the other members of the Fab Five, something Beilein seemed to mention.

"And if invitations are sent and they're not accepted, then that's OK," he said. "We just keep doing it. But one day — the Supremes: 'One day, we'll be together' — we'll get it all together at one time."

Michigan will return to the NCAA title game Monday night to face Villanova. It will be the first time since the Wolverines' 2013 loss to Louisville that the they have vied for a national title.