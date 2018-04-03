Kolkata Knight Riders have signed England all-rounder Tom Curran after Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the Indian Premier League.

Knight Riders replace injured Starc with Curran

Starc will miss the tournament after suffering a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg during Australia's tour of South Africa.

Curran went unsold in the IPL auction, but the 23-year-old Surrey man will make his debut in the competition for two-time champions the Knight Riders.

"I’m thrilled and excited to be joining Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL," Curran told Surrey's website.

"I know from chatting to other players I can learn a lot from being in that environment, skills that I hope will benefit Surrey and my chances of representing England again this year and if selected, for next year's World Cup.

"I want to thank Alec Stewart and everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club for supporting my ambitions and allowing me this great opportunity. I can't wait to represent Surrey again when I return, hopefully with a few more tricks up my sleeve."

Curran has played in six Twenty20 internationals and claimed one-day international best figures of 5-35 in England's series win over Australia this year.