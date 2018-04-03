The Scarlets will investigate allegations that fans racially abused La Rochelle players during Friday's European Champions Cup quarter-final at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets to probe alleged racist abuse

Top 14 high-fliers La Rochelle crashed out of the competition with a 29-17 defeat to Wayne Pivac's side in Llanelli.

The Scarlets will look into claims that members of the French side were subjected to racist comments and chants.

"We have a proud history of being a family club and events such as this are completely unacceptable," said a Scarlets spokesperson.

"The vast majority of the 15,500 sell-out crowd at Parc y Scarlets for the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final enjoyed a wonderful family-friendly occasion.

"An investigation will be undertaken to understand the full facts and background of the incident before commenting further."

The Scarlets will be away from home at Leinster for this month's semi-final, their first in the competition since 2007.