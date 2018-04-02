The picturesque setting of Augusta provides the stage for the first major of the year as golf's leading stars compete for Masters glory.

Masters 2018: The best Opta facts

Sergio Garcia prevailed over Justin Rose in a play-off last year to end his long wait for a major title, in the process following in the footsteps of fellow Spaniards Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal to don the iconic green jacket.

With the help of our friends at Opta, we bring you the best facts ahead of the 82nd edition of the tournament in Georgia.

- Tiger Woods is a four-time Masters champion, with his last triumph coming back in 2005. If he wins this year, it would equal the longest gap between two Masters victories. Gary Player also had a 13-year interlude between his titles in 1961 and 1974.

- Woods' last appearance at a major was in 2015, when he missed the cut at the USPGA Championship. In fact, the American has failed to qualify for the weekend in four of his last five majors.

- Sergio Garcia's triumph last year followed on from Englishman Danny Willett's victory in 2016, making it back-to-back European champions for the first time since 1993-1994 (when Jose Maria Olazabal was presented with his green jacket by German Bernard Langer).

- Willett has not secured a single top-30 finish at a major since winning the Masters. His best result during that time came at last year's Open, when he was 76th at Royal Birkdale.

- Justin Rose narrowly missed out last year, yet he has made the cut in all 12 of his Masters appearances, securing a top-10 finish in four of his last six outings at Augusta.

- Rory McIlroy needs a green jacket to complete his collection. The Masters remains the only major to elude him, yet he has finished in the top 10 for the past four years in a row, the longest run of any current player.

- Adam Scott celebrated in the gloom in 2013, claiming the title after a dramatic play-off with Angel Cabrera. The Australian was ninth in the tournament last year, his only top-10 finish in his last nine majors.

- Justin Thomas has only finished in the top five of a major once – and that was his victory in last year's US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

- Garcia had to wait to taste success – he finally won a major at the 74th attempt. Jay Haas holds the unwanted record of most appearances without a win (87).

- Despite being a regular in the field, 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson has never made the top 10 at Augusta in 12 previous attempts.