Isaac Success hails Malaga fans after Villarreal win

Isaac Success has showered encomium on Malaga fans after their 1-0 home win over Villarreal in Sunday’s La Liga outing.

Gonzalo Castro’s solitary strike from the penalty spot secured the maximum points for Jose Gonzalez’s side since December.

The former Granada player was afforded his third start against Javier Calleja’s men and was on hand to help the Albicelestes halt their 17-game winless run.

Impressed by the home support, the attacker has taken to the social media to salute his side's faithful.

“Good job guys thanks to all the fans for all the support, we look onto the next one,” Success wrote on Instagram.

Despite the win, Malaga are still rooted to the bottom of the log with 17 points from 30 games and will be aiming for another positive result as they take on Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

Success has made five appearances for Malaga since he arrived at the club in January and has yet to open his goal account in the division.