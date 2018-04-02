There are few more recognisable footballers in the world game than Paul Pogba.

What is Paul Pogba's net worth and how much does the Man Utd star earn?

With his larger-than-life personality, his incredible social media draw and, of course, his talents on the field, the 25-year-old is one of the most marketable players on the planet.

It follows, therefore, that the Manchester United and France ace commands a formidable wage - but just how does it stack up?

How much does Paul Pogba earn?

Unsurprisingly, given his status as one of the most expensive players in the history of football, Pogba commands one of the largest wages at Manchester United, with his basic salary coming in at £290,000 per week.

He is contracted with the Red Devils until 2021, although recent reports suggest that he will push for a pay hike in the wake of the club signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

When the Chile international star arrived in January, he was presented with the most lavish contract of anyone at Old Trafford, with £350,000 flowing into his bank account each week before bonuses.

Pogba does not have the opportunity to top up his income with image rights in the same way his team-mate does, as Manchester United have control of the majority of these.

Nevertheless, over the course of his five-year deal, he stands to make over £75 million.

Timeframe Earnings Per second £0.48 Per minute £28.77 Per hour £1,726 Per day £41,428 Per week £290,000 Per month £1.26m Per year £15.08m

What sponsorship deals does Paul Pogba have?

Pogba’s only major sponsorship deal is with sportswear manufacturer adidas, with whom he signed a 10-year deal in 2016 worth a staggering £31 million.

What charity work does Paul Pogba do?

Pogba recently celebrated his 25th birthday by asking his Facebook followers to give money to the charity Save the Children, with the aim of raising £25,000.

He has, however, been very active for charities previously, donating €100,000 to the International Red Cross while a Juventus player.

In 2016, meanwhile, he took part in the BigShoe11 campaign along with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil and paid for surgeries for 11 Tanzanian children.

Upon moving to Manchester United, his charity work has not stopped, helping out the club’s own Foundation as well as teaming up with the Red Devils to support Unicef.

In November of 2017, meanwhile, he raised the issue of slavery in Libya by celebrating a goal by mimicking a man in chains. “While very happy to be back, my prayers go to those suffering slavery in Libya. May Allah be by your side and may this cruelty come to an end!” he told his followers.

It was an action that prompted a “100-fold increase” in interest in the issue, according to Itayi Viriri of the International Organisation for Migration.

He also has his own charity. The Pogba Foundation was launched in 2017 during a charity match in Colombia, which was organised by Juan Cuadrado. Brothers Florentin and Mathias are also involved in this.

The aims of the foundation are “to make the world better and inspire others to do the same”.

What cars does Paul Pogba drive?

Pogba’s love of cars is well known. He has a fleet of luxury sports cars, the latest of which is a Rolls Royce Black Badge worth around £250,000. In November 2016, he bought a Mercedes GLS 4x4 worth £120,000

Additionally, he reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Dawn, a Maserati Quattroporte, an Audi RS6-R, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Chevrolet Camaro and a Bentley Continental GTC.

In total, his collection is worth well in excess of £1.25 million.

What is Paul Pogba's net worth?

Forbes magazine reported that in 2017, Pogba was the 11th highest earning footballer on the planet, netting in excess of £27m when earnings, sponsorship and bonuses were combined.

Estimates of his net worth, however, vary wildly. Some sources suggest that he has amassed a total wealth of £42.5m ($60m) during his career, while others suggest it could be anything up to £177m ($250m). While the real answer is unclear, it is liable to fall somewhere in between these two figures.