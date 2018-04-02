Gonzalo Higuain needs to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's "inner strength", according to former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi.

Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi

The two superstars come face-to-face on Tuesday as Real Madrid travel to Italy to face the Bianconeri in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clash.

Higuain was part of Argentina's humiliating 6-1 friendly defeat to Spain last week and Tacchinardi – who played for the club between 1994 and 2007 – is concerned that he does not have the same mental toughness as his Portuguese counterpart to deal with such a setback.

Speaking to Omnisport, Tacchinardi said: "When you are getting closer to the World Cup, some bad performances can rock you a bit. Higuain lost 6-1 versus Spain and had to bear the media pressure from Argentina.

"My feeling is that Higuain needs more inner strength to bounce back from such a defeat than Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is European Champion and he already got the monkey off his back.

"Higuain hasn't and is the target of a storm. He has to be strong and prove the result is in the past."