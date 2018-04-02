Wests Tigers continued their impressive start to the 2018 NRL season with a 30-20 victory over winless Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium.

Tigers cut loose to leave Eels stuck at the bottom

Having failed to score over 10 points in their previous three games, Ivan Cleary's side cut loose in attack to bounce back from their golden-point loss to Brisbane Broncos last time out.

The Eels opened the scoring when Will Smith caught a high kick by Mitchell Moses before diving over, with the successful conversion making it 6-0 to the visitors.

However, inspired by half-back pairing Luke Brooks and Benji Marshall, the Tigers roared back with 20 unanswered points in the remainder of the first half.

Robbie Rochow, Kevin Naiqama and Corey Thompson all touched down while Tuimoala Lolohea kicked four goals, giving their side a commanding cushion at the break.

Matthew Eisenhuth added another Tigers try early in the second half to extend the lead and when Thompson crossed again in the 53rd minute, the Eels were consigned to a fourth straight loss.

They did at least finish on the front foot, albeit tries from George Jennings, Josh Hoffman and Kirisome Auva'a only gave the final score a more respectable look.